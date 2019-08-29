As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Rose, Managed Asset Portfolios Has Boosted by $1.10 Million Its Holding; As Jabil Circuit (JBL) Shares Rose, At Bancorp Has Upped by $494,884 Its Stake

At Bancorp increased its stake in Jabil Circuit Inc (JBL) by 58.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 19,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 51,791 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 32,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Jabil Circuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.68% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $27.93. About 1.14 million shares traded or 6.23% up from the average. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 24/04/2018 – HP 3D Printing Drives Distributed Design, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Transformation With Jabil and Forecast 3D; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Dividend of 8c; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP. ENTERED 3-YR MASTER SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 23/05/2018 – Jabil Expands in Israel with the Opening of Optics Technology Innovation Center; 03/05/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR JABIL’S NYPRO AFFECTS 53 ON PLANT CLOSING; 16/03/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 25/04/2018 – JABIL CFO FORBES ALEXANDER TO RETIRE APRIL 24, 2018; 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q NET REV. $5.3B, EST. $4.89B; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES SIGNS MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jabil Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBL)

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 26,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 373,362 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.43 million, up from 346,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $44.79. About 8.28M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.1% or 72,269 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Intrust Comml Bank Na holds 0.17% or 16,605 shares in its portfolio. 38,184 are held by Amica Mutual. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,690 shares. Citigroup holds 0.04% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% or 11,200 shares in its portfolio. 7,424 were reported by Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co. Snow Mgmt Lp owns 0.08% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 30,000 shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.84% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ws Mngmt Lllp reported 1.98 million shares stake. 160,448 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Incorporated. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.96 million shares. Bridgewater Associate Lp stated it has 698,985 shares. Corsair Cap Mngmt LP reported 10,803 shares.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 27,977 shares to 45,757 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,083 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust holds 7,892 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). 4.26M are held by Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Meeder Asset has 24,049 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 990,542 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.04% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) or 202,203 shares. Paradigm Capital Management invested in 737,900 shares. At National Bank owns 51,791 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Principal Finance Incorporated accumulated 623,612 shares. Swiss Retail Bank reported 265,500 shares. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). 345,940 are owned by Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 0.28% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

