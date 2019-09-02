As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Rose, Dalal Street Boosted Position; Textainer Group Holdings LTD (TGH) Holder Massachusetts Financial Services Company Boosted Position by $2.78 Million as Valuation Rose

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (TGH) by 35.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 308,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45 million, up from 878,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Textainer Group Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $446.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 123,356 shares traded. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) has declined 35.13% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TGH News: 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q RENTAL INCOME $120.2M; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 25/04/2018 – TGH:RECEIPT OF TAKEOVER NOTICE; 28/05/2018 – TGH:DISTRIBUTION OF TAKEOVER OFFER DOCUMENT; 02/05/2018 – Textainer Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $133.2 MLN VS $116.7 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q EPS 33c; 18/04/2018 – TRENCOR – NOT IN POSITION TO PUBLISH PROVISIONAL RESULTS AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DUE CONVERTION TO IFRS US GAAP COMPLIANT RESULTS OF TEXTAINER; 25/04/2018 – TGH:ATTACHMENT TAKEOVER NOTICE; 14/03/2018 TEXTAINER FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF FOR UP TO $350M

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 15.03 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 87,367 shares to 551,386 shares, valued at $16.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 930,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.77M shares, and cut its stake in Forrester Resh Inc (NASDAQ:FORR).