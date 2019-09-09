As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Price Rose, Wellington Shields Capital Management Raised Position; Decatur Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Corning (GLW) as Share Value Declined

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Corning Inc. (GLW) by 45.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 137,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 163,160 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, down from 300,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 3.34 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 09/05/2018 – Corning Opens World’s Largest LCD Glass Substrate Facility in China; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT NET SALES WERE $ 278 MLN VS $300 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 26/04/2018 – Corning believes its Gorilla Glass is on a path to becoming unbreakable in standard drop scenarios; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – NEXT GENERATION OF CORNING GORILLA GLASS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 12/03/2018 – Corning TXF(TM) Optical Fiber Advances Next Generation Long-Haul Networks; 02/04/2018 – Corning Named 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 180.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 12,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 19,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 7,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.03. About 14.79 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,475 shares to 21,610 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stepan Co. (NYSE:SCL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,500 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank has 3.79M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Lp holds 120,547 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Schroder Management has invested 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 218,092 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Lc has 0.15% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 39,181 shares. Blackrock invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Scotia Cap accumulated 0.02% or 46,769 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 12.83 million are owned by Bank & Trust Of Mellon. Optimum Investment holds 2,707 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Company reported 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hl Fincl Svcs Ltd Llc reported 98,323 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 700 shares. Birinyi Assocs Inc reported 0.11% stake. Voya Invest Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14,302 shares to 66,163 shares, valued at $7.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 9.80% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.51 per share. GLW’s profit will be $353.17M for 15.59 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.