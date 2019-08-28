As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Price Rose, Vestor Capital Increased Holding; Bell State Bank & Trust Raised United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $2.33 Million; Stock Value Rose

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 49.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 25,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 76,983 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 51,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 9.24M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 80.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 21,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 47,235 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 26,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $116.16. About 1.77M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.7%; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp Incorporated reported 509,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Utd Asset Strategies reported 5,000 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.21% or 214,313 shares. Savant Ltd Llc reported 7,280 shares. Alps stated it has 57,001 shares. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh reported 23,042 shares stake. 8,315 were reported by Marco Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Co reported 23,673 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt reported 1,034 shares. Bridgecreek Llc holds 0.06% or 6,500 shares in its portfolio. 3.72 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And Com. Creative Planning holds 0.03% or 198,310 shares. Moreover, Bartlett And Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited, Japan-based fund reported 1.55M shares.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40 million and $546.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,589 shares to 107,919 shares, valued at $13.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,585 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

