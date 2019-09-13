As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Price Rose, Holder Tegean Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; Allstate Lifted Its Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $4.06 Million

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 94,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 548,784 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.77 million, up from 454,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.52. About 411,127 shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 24/05/2018 – ? Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Sets PDUFA Goal Date for Decision in September; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 08/03/2018 – U.S. FDA ADVISORY PANEL VOTES IN FAVOR OF PFIZER INC’S PFE.N TREATMENT, XELJANZ, FOR PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – TREATMENT WITH LYRICA AT LOWER DOSE DID NOT RESULT IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VERSUS PLACEBO; 22/03/2018 – Glaxo Is Said to Have Submitted Final Bid to Buy Pfizer OTC Unit; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 27/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 550,749 shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 57,511 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Verus Financial Prns owns 14,569 shares. Fiera Corp invested in 33,890 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 72,200 shares. Stifel Fincl has invested 0.75% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cabot has 9,000 shares. Bruce stated it has 508,832 shares. Ironwood Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.51% or 15,062 shares. 125,203 were reported by Strategic Wealth Gp Ltd Liability. California-based Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc has invested 1.72% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). One Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 81,799 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc holds 92,886 shares. 53,719 were reported by Compton Inc Ri. Davenport And Co Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.15% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 294,992 shares.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 19,742 shares to 15,462 shares, valued at $631,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 14,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,896 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.53M for 30.80 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.