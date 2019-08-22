As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Price Rose, Bowling Portfolio Management Decreased by $1.29 Million Its Position; Abbvie (ABBV) Share Value Declined While First American Bank Has Trimmed by $6.02 Million Its Position

First American Bank decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 75,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 93,552 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, down from 168,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $67.54. About 7.60M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 81.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 31,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 7,194 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297,000, down from 38,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 14.99M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.44 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of stock. $2.05M worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66M for 26.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

