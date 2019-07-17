As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Price Declined, Wafra Investment Advisory Group Decreased by $8.42 Million Its Stake; Excalibur Management Has Cut P & G (PG) Stake by $420,160 as Valuation Rose

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in P & G (PG) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 4,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,581 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 36,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in P & G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.94. About 2.03M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 35.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 205,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 375,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51M, down from 580,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 10.73 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 239,613 shares to 258,892 shares, valued at $34.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 43,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Developed Markets Etf (VEA).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/26/2019: SNX,MU,BB,BB.TO – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Qualcomm Stock Worth the FTC Risk of Being Long? – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: MU,CLDR,IBM,QCOM,AAPL,RHT – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: LMT, TDG, MU – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Broadcom, Nvidia: Preview For Micron Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.03% or 9,330 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Company reported 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 1.00 million shares. Franklin Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 2.59 million shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.74 million shares. Interest Group has invested 0.08% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 24,405 are owned by Clearline Cap L P. Toronto Dominion Bancshares stated it has 733,553 shares. Cibc Asset reported 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ameritas Partners Inc invested in 0.08% or 40,749 shares. Bridgeway Cap holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 2.46M shares. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.1% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 522,007 shares. Dalal Street Lc invested 26.52% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). First Personal stated it has 900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. $428,789 worth of stock was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $895,500. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20M was sold by Coombe Gary A. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 6. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77M. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million was made by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robecosam Ag accumulated 77,743 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Highland Cap has 170,420 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. 15,696 were accumulated by Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Corp. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 71,416 shares. First Manhattan Company has invested 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 218,446 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 61,500 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Barnett & Com Inc holds 516 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Phocas Financial Corp has 7,106 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability reported 270,119 shares. 276,525 are owned by Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Whittier Company Of Nevada reported 107,236 shares. Amer Asset Mgmt holds 4,873 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Corp, a Kansas-based fund reported 55,709 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.34 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Procter & Gamble, Tesla, AutoZone & more – CNBC” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Large Option Trader Dumped PG&E Puts Minutes Before Restructuring Report – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G steps up advertising game on equal pay for women – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: July 15, 2019.