As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Price Declined, Clearline Capital LP Has Cut Holding by $4.86 Million; As Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) Market Value Declined, Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Lifted by $447,060 Its Stake

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 7,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,552 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 21,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.11. About 153,057 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 118,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 142,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 13.36M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Lc has 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 15,249 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2,701 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pembroke Mngmt Limited has 1.67% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Elk Creek Prns Lc stated it has 0.99% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Rothschild Com Asset Mngmt Us reported 0.39% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.27% or 74,646 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co holds 881,200 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 6,629 shares. Natixis holds 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 54,211 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0.07% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). The Missouri-based Amer Century Cos Inc has invested 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Glenmede Tru Na reported 4,211 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Retirement Of Alabama holds 61,997 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Another trade for 2,147 shares valued at $161,646 was sold by Unruh Jess.

