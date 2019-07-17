As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Declined, Shareholder Clearline Capital LP Has Trimmed Stake; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Holding in Methode Electronics (MEI) Boosted by $4.67 Million as Shares Rose

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) by 151.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 166,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,942 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, up from 110,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Methode Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 46,608 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 32.14% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – RONALD TSOUMAS, CURRENTLY METHODE’S CONTROLLER AND TREASURER, HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SUCCEED HRUDICKA; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decr; 22/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for; 24/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN HRUDICKA HAS LEFT COMPANY EFFECTIVE TODAY TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 03/04/2018 – PCI LTD PCIL.Sl – LIEW MEI HONG APPOINTED CFO; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decreasing Autoimmune and lnflammatory Disorders; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Names Ronald Tsoumas CFO; 27/04/2018 – BANK OF CHINA LTD 3988.HK – APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF MEI FEIQI AS SECRETARY TO BOARD

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 118,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 142,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.53. About 12.01 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 16,419 shares to 261,187 shares, valued at $9.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innovative Industries by 32,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,133 shares, and cut its stake in Cra International Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI).

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 532,376 shares to 702,151 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 422,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Fgl Hldgs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Cap Invs Limited Liability Com has invested 31.29% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 1.26M are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Marco Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 8,315 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj has 982,358 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company invested in 11,518 shares. 360,000 are owned by 683 Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc. One Trading Ltd Partnership has 5,385 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 1.08M shares. Saturna Cap Corporation stated it has 24,491 shares. Theleme Prtnrs Llp holds 2.00M shares or 4.94% of its portfolio. Boston Advisors holds 0.03% or 14,348 shares in its portfolio. Jericho Capital Asset Management LP reported 2.30M shares. Northern Corporation reported 12.37 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability owns 37,702 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Ca accumulated 57.80M shares.