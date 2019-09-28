As Micron Technology (MU) Shares Rose, Gabalex Capital Management Cut Its Stake; Aureus Asset Management Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) Decreased as Share Value Rose

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 5,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 89,397 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.36 million, down from 95,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $103.66. About 1.95M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.09% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 73.91M shares traded or 178.32% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch Limited Liability accumulated 1,488 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Paragon Capital accumulated 4,327 shares. Kayne Anderson Cap Advisors LP has 324,100 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Btr Cap Mgmt Inc holds 2,420 shares. Raymond James Assocs, a Florida-based fund reported 607,922 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 1.42M shares. Harbour Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 16,396 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4.88 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.12% or 80,550 shares. Heritage Investors Management Corp holds 0.45% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 82,903 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp owns 0.12% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 5,759 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Co Pa stated it has 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Fincl Inc owns 2,217 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 12,223 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reported 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $812.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolus Inc Com by 334,580 shares to 409,380 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,956 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Term Bond Index Fund (BIV).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.93 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

