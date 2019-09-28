As Micron Technology (MU) Shares Rose, Daiwa Securities Group Decreased Position by $1.36 Million; Kt Spon Adr (KT) Holder Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Position by $3.15 Million as Market Value Declined

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 44.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 35,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 44,029 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, down from 79,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.09% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 73.91M shares traded or 178.32% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Kt Corp Spon Adr (KT) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 262,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The hedge fund held 4.25 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.63 million, down from 4.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kt Corp Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 371,617 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 09/04/2018 – Tokyo game developer Meleap ties up with South Korea’s KT; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT OPER PROFIT 305B WON; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – OLYMPIC DAM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REDUCED FROM 150 KT TO ABOUT 135 KT; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q OPER PROFIT 397.1B WON, EST. 380.72B WON; 15/04/2018 – S.Korean police to question KT Corp chairman over suspicious payments to lawmakers; 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes; 11/04/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC – TUTICORIN Il 400 KT EXPANSION PROJECT ON TRACK; 15/04/2018 – S.KOREA POLICE TO SUMMON KT CEO ON FUNDING PROBE: MONEYTODAY; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Rev KRW5.710T Vs KRW5.612T; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 185,144 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $68.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 431,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold KT shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 140.95 million shares or 0.07% more from 140.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & Communication Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 1.20 million shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 10,654 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 2,665 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 348,400 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Boston Ptnrs holds 0.04% or 2.63M shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 36,399 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 28,579 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 2,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Inc Ltd has 0.03% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Segantii Cap Limited has invested 4.61% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 624,755 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kiltearn Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 3.02% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 7.70M shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 9.86 million shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Company has 0% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 244 shares.

More notable recent KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “S. Korea’s KT and KT SAT Showcases 5G and Satellite to the World – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “KT Corp. Unveils Global Epidemic Prevention Platform in Laos – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “KT Corp. Unveils Global Epidemic Prevention Platform in Ghana – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Forestar Announces Underwriters’ Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KT Corporation: 5G Represents Both An Opportunity And A Risk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Davenport And Lc invested in 0.01% or 12,498 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh holds 0.82% or 21,742 shares in its portfolio. Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 11.38 million are held by Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc. Colony Gru Inc Lc reported 10,535 shares. Moreover, Groesbeck Inv Management Corp Nj has 0.43% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Adell Harriman Carpenter accumulated 128,493 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il accumulated 0.01% or 7,750 shares. Clean Yield Group owns 450 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc Mkts reported 0.04% stake. 306 were reported by Hanson Doremus Mgmt. Van Eck Associates stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cleararc Capital reported 16,499 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).