As Micron Technology (MU) Shares Rose, Alpha Windward Increased Position; Kornitzer Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Equifax (EFX) by $5.48 Million

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 642.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 11,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 13,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 1,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 19.57M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 46,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 139,987 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59M, down from 186,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $146.76. About 578,852 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 25/04/2018 – Credit-reporting Agency Equifax Profit Falls Short Of Estimates — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Equifax Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 24-25; 24/05/2018 – Equifax at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 22/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Executive Charged with Insider Trading – March 22, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Taps Former GE Executive Begor as CEO; 14/03/2018 – RPT-U.S. SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR WILL SUCCEED PAULINO DO REGO BARROS, JR; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 11,280 shares to 435 shares, valued at $25,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 7,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,551 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mgmt Incorporated owns 61,419 shares. Sun Life owns 1,923 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bb&T has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hbk Invs LP has invested 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Connor Clark Lunn Ltd reported 0.17% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). First Dallas Inc reported 15,800 shares. 5,690 were accumulated by Hbk Sorce Advisory. 9,420 were accumulated by Amarillo Natl Bank. 6,348 are held by Buckingham Asset Management Limited Company. Assetmark reported 28,648 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corporation reported 330,540 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca) has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Us Retail Bank De has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Credit Capital Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 31.29% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 703,430 shares.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $173.60M for 25.48 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Management Company reported 6,200 shares. Capital Research Global invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 35,500 were reported by Markel Corporation. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0.01% or 9,100 shares in its portfolio. 4,573 were reported by Cibc. Shell Asset Mngmt Company has invested 0.2% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 754 were accumulated by Parkside Bancorp And. D E Shaw Co holds 0% or 27,303 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Bancorporation has 0.12% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Moreover, Long Road Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has 0.39% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 5,400 shares. World Asset Inc stated it has 7,681 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Farallon Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 1.87% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Hartford Invest Mgmt has 13,097 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 951 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 43,349 shares.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bloom Energy Corporation by 99,160 shares to 322,740 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc by 40,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Nlight Inc.