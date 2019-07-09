As Micron Technology (MU) Shares Declined, Shareholder Global Thematic Partners Has Trimmed by $28.03 Million Its Position; As Ingersoll (IR) Valuation Rose, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Decreased Its Stake by $3.52 Million

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 32,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,654 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.08M, down from 172,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $125.35. About 1.22 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 34.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 683,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.76 million, down from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $40.41. About 28.15 million shares traded or 4.76% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %)

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 10.81% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.85 per share. IR’s profit will be $494.37M for 15.29 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.34% EPS growth.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 72,956 shares to 271,357 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 11,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag.

