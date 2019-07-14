As Micron Technology (MU) Shares Declined, Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Ppl (PPL) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Buckingham Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $390,228

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 56.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,517 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 22,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.26. About 2.89 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 61.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 39,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,059 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, down from 63,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 33.26M shares traded or 20.08% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch

