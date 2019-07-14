As Micron Technology (MU) Shares Declined, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Holding by $7.37 Million; As Deere & Co (DE) Market Value Declined, Bryn Mawr Trust Company Decreased by $916,317 Its Stake

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 314.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 179,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 236,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 57,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 33.26M shares traded or 20.08% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 5,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,039 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 31,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $165.37. About 2.27 million shares traded or 7.66% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.87 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource has invested 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Country Club Na reported 0.03% stake. 4,034 were reported by Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated. Credit Agricole S A owns 186 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Inc has invested 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Robecosam Ag invested in 0.24% or 35,895 shares. Connecticut-based Wright Invsts has invested 0.19% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Chemung Canal invested in 27,368 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Davenport & Llc holds 0.05% or 23,240 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs Corp has 425,185 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt holds 968,812 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,167 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Ltd Co invested in 238 shares. Howard Hughes Med Institute reported 30,000 shares. South Dakota-based First Financial Bank Sioux Falls has invested 0.82% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.11M for 14.61 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:KOF) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “4 Cheap Stocks Selling Below Book Value: NYSE-Traded And Dividend-Paying – Forbes” published on July 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Tariffs Aren’t the Only Reason for Investors to Worry About China – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX) cordially invites you to participate in its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There An Opportunity With Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:KOF) 47% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWN) by 5,840 shares to 88,220 shares, valued at $10.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership, Michigan-based fund reported 173 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of accumulated 0.12% or 296,962 shares. Addison reported 0.25% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Vanguard Group Inc Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Caprock Gru reported 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Aqr Capital Management Limited Co has 0.84% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ifrah Finance invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Eidelman Virant stated it has 65,141 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 9,778 shares stake. Montana-based First Interstate Comml Bank has invested 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Savant Capital Ltd holds 7,280 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited invested in 5,466 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Assetmark Incorporated holds 28,648 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 80,808 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated invested in 317 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Broadcom, Nvidia: Preview For Micron Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 25, 2019 : FDX, MU, SNX, AVAV, AITB – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micron: Buy When The Market Is Fearful – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 2.9%; Gemphire Therapeutics Shares Plummet – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.