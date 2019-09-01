As Micron Technology (MU) Share Value Rose, Zwj Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Holding; Edge Wealth Management Has Raised Its Holding in Blackrock (BLK) by $6.09 Million

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 14,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 423,964 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.52 million, up from 409,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 15.03 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 17832.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 14,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 14,346 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, up from 80 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $422.56. About 440,801 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says investors should never try to market time and always be in invested; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK NAMES BILL FORD, PEGGY JOHNSON, MARK WILSON TO BOARD; 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS – ON MARCH 1, RECEIVED LETTER FROM BLACKROCK’S GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP REQUESTING A MEETING WITH CO; 13/04/2018 – BLACKROCK RECOMMENDS VOTE AGAINST SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO DISCLOSE LOBBYING EXPENDITURES -PROXY; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK TO DSP GROUP; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS ALSO SEE OPPORTUNITIES IN 15-YEAR MORTGAGES; 19/04/2018 – LEG IMMOBILIEN: BLACKROCK TO BUY MORE VOTING RIGHTS IN NEXT YR; 24/04/2018 – Goldman, BlackRock Fight to Protect LGBT Employees in Hong Kong; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fin owns 1,807 shares. Cls Ltd Liability stated it has 19,052 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Herald holds 0.26% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 25,000 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 4,945 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Hapoalim Bm accumulated 7,505 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 37,263 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.45% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Gabalex Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 175,000 shares. Lpl Finance Llc holds 0.02% or 221,703 shares in its portfolio. Corsair Cap Mgmt LP owns 10,803 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) stated it has 795 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ifrah Fin Incorporated accumulated 8,334 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 376 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hennessy Advsr accumulated 63,500 shares. California-based Dalal Street Lc has invested 26.52% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 49,957 shares to 12,436 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 147,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 641,505 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 4 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0.17% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). owns 1,100 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Lifeplan Financial Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,319 shares. Chem Retail Bank has invested 0.26% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Sand Hill Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,736 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 196,307 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Opus Investment Management owns 1,500 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Llc reported 691 shares. The New York-based Cipher LP has invested 0.09% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Buckhead Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 1.91% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Money Lc accumulated 7,658 shares or 1.82% of the stock. Panagora Asset has 69,138 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.