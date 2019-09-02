As Micron Technology (MU) Share Value Rose, Holder Tegean Capital Management Has Lowered by $2.05 Million Its Position; As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Friess Associates Trimmed Its Stake by $5.42 Million

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 15.03M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 62,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 220,946 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.27 million, down from 283,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $96.86. About 1.31M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 35,746 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Private Ocean Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 19 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.22% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Becker Mgmt Inc owns 3,760 shares. Castleark Management Limited has 6,890 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Petrus Communication Lta reported 2,829 shares. Peoples Service accumulated 100 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Neville Rodie Shaw accumulated 0.04% or 4,064 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 301,453 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Omers Administration Corp stated it has 5,500 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Co owns 13,726 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 41 shares. Invesco Limited holds 2.46M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $203.08 million for 22.22 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heritage Crysal Clean Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 19,300 shares to 60,048 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK) by 2,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $147.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 50,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $10.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67 million for 27.60 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 0.46% or 1.64M shares. Huntington Comml Bank has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The Oregon-based Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd has invested 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sunbelt Securities holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 8,780 shares. Tradewinds Capital Ltd invested in 0.03% or 1,726 shares. Ima Wealth has 60,373 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Washington Tru Financial Bank holds 0.02% or 2,595 shares. World Asset Management Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 78,473 shares. Gfs Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 8,000 shares. Cwm holds 1,636 shares. Savant Capital Limited Co accumulated 7,280 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Franklin Resource Incorporated accumulated 2.59M shares. Viking Global Investors Ltd Partnership holds 0.54% or 2.29M shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advisors Inc accumulated 537,832 shares. Kbc Nv reported 302,080 shares.