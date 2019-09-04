As Micron Technology (MU) Share Value Rose, Holder Clearline Capital LP Has Decreased by $4.86 Million Its Stake; Fedex Com (FDX) Share Price Declined While Donaldson Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.61 Million

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 118,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 24,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 142,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 15.63M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 84.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 8,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 1,660 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301,000, down from 10,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $155.37. About 1.27M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 02/04/2018 – FedEx cyberattacks wanted to destroy more than just money, experts say; 02/05/2018 – The Arrow In FedEx Is Pointing Up; 16/04/2018 – FedEx Freight President & CEO Michael L. Ducker To Retire August 15; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 20/03/2018 – KOLR10 KOZL: #BREAKING: The location of the newest explosion is 3.5 miles south of the FedEx store authorities say the serial; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years; 21/03/2018 – Correction to FedEx Holiday Season Story; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CAPITAL SPENDING FORECAST FOR FISCAL 2018 IS $5.8 BLN; 05/04/2018 – MBJ: Exclusive: @FedEx’s Richard Smith talks Memphis and his new role with the chamber; 21/03/2018 – FDX: #Breaking: Just told by FedEx employee – facility west of ABIA being evacuated for suspicious package call. @KVUE #AustinBombings – ! $FDX

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $3.20 earnings per share, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $806.19 million for 12.14 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual earnings per share reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,964 shares to 182,715 shares, valued at $34.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE) by 15,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FDX, FRED, EGBN and ABMD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “FedEx (FDX) Likely To Miss As Profit Impact From AMZN Remains Questionable – Morgan Stanley – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fedex probed in China over handgun – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon May Have Airline Troubles Over the Holidays – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Signal Says to Ditch This Shipping Dud Before Things Get Worse – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lederer Assocs Invest Counsel Ca invested 1.46% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Burns J W Com stated it has 13,366 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 0.32% or 7,470 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt holds 10 shares. Telemus Capital Lc owns 0.1% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 7,237 shares. Covington Invest Advsrs Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,993 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation reported 0% stake. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,185 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 237,623 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 778,507 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Spf Beheer Bv holds 3.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 418,310 shares. Hudock Capital Group Incorporated Ltd Company owns 30 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Castleark Llc owns 1,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 97,665 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Julian Robertson Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Chip ETFs in Focus as Trump Gets Requests for Huawei License – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MRK, MU, MLM – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron Technology to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results on September 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU): Bad News is Priced in At These Levels – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 04, 2018.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $431.36M for 27.43 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf holds 0.02% or 34,391 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.19% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 0.2% or 322,700 shares. Platinum Inv invested in 2.5% or 2.56 million shares. Credit Capital owns 703,430 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc owns 820,326 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca reported 1.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 29,588 are owned by Sigma Planning. Pinnacle Associate Ltd owns 224,915 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Cambridge Research stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated holds 0% or 141,639 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 20,628 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Parametric Associate Ltd Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 3.56 million shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.63% or 218,226 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 532,376 shares to 702,151 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 247,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 834,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne.