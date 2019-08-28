As Micron Technology (MU) Share Value Rose, Dalal Street Increased Position; Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Lifted Its Ptc (PTC) Stake by $3.28 Million; Valuation Declined

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 35,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.38 million, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $65.03. About 546,032 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 LICENSE AND SUBSCRIPTION BOOKINGS $455 MLN -$475 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Payment Of Interest; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Cm Mtg Sec Trst 2018-PTC Cts Prelim Rtgs; 12/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 12/03/2018 – lululemon Upgrades to Latest Version of PTC FlexPLM; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$315M; 27/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ REV $308.2M, EST. $302.9M

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 8.71 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $179.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Ci Investments stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Northern Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 145,978 shares. 28,600 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. State Of Wisconsin Board has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 6,716 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 27 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement System Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 158,983 shares. Thornburg Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Service Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Tdam Usa reported 99,666 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Select Equity Grp Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Captrust Financial Advsr owns 2,088 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Axa has invested 0.66% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Charles Schwab Invest reported 26,079 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

