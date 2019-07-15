As Micron Technology (MU) Share Value Declined, Sanders Capital Has Increased Stake; Enbridge Com (ENB) Position Has Increased by North Star Investment Management Corp

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 372,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.84 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.52M, up from 4.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 25.67M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (ENB) by 1507.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 33,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,403 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 2,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 1.40 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 16/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc. to Host a Joint Webcast with Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc., Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. & Spectra Energy Partners, LP to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Build A Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) by 313,825 shares to 30,140 shares, valued at $184,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 5,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,951 shares, and cut its stake in Truett Hurst Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:THST).

