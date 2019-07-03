As Micron Technology (MU) Share Value Declined, Holder Consolidated Investment Group Decreased Its Position by $1.90 Million; As Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) Share Price Rose, Valicenti Advisory Services Has Boosted Holding by $705,456

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 9,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 34,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.38. About 786,721 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END; 04/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS APPROVES NEW ENTRANT TO NEW YORK INSURANCE MARKET; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $65.3 Billion as of March 31; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI CAN LAUNCH ZCASH TRADING IMMEDIATELY; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 19/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE COS. TO WEIGH REPUTATION RISK OF NRA TIES; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture Sitting pretty; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture 1H FY 2018 Pretax Profit Falls on Acquisition Costs; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 46,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 183,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 13.36M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66M and $209.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,062 shares to 59,744 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 5,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,607 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division has 0.28% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 28,640 shares. Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Martin Incorporated Tn reported 1.44% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Hilltop stated it has 0.05% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 15,472 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Incorporated invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). First Republic Investment invested in 85,909 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cs Mckee Lp has 1.95% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 312,635 shares. Perkins Coie Trust has invested 0.02% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Neuberger Berman Group Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 50,660 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 34,361 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co owns 3,900 shares. Bryn Mawr stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 14,952 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. America First Inv Advsr Lc stated it has 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Axa has 1.23M shares. 233 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Tuttle Tactical Management holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 50,847 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability holds 3.39M shares. 250,000 are held by Jackson Wealth Mgmt Llc. Maverick Capital Ltd owns 0.07% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 131,190 shares. Commerce Financial Bank reported 27,713 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 12,290 were reported by Bessemer Group Inc. Gp reported 0.08% stake. Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).