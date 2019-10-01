As Micron Technology (MU) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Lsv Asset Management Lowered Holding by $1.62 Million; As Boeing (BA) Stock Declined, Baxter Bros Increased Its Position

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 2,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 45,297 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49 million, up from 42,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $374.94. About 2.94M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Elected David Calhoun to Role of Lead Director; 18/05/2018 – Boeing’s Sci-Fi Foldable Wing Design for New 777s Gets Go Ahead; 25/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: American Airlines nears Boeing 787 Dreamliner order after Airbus A330neo talks end; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE SUSTAINMENT SERVICES FOR FIXED- AND ROTARY-WING MILITARY AIRCRAFT OF KSA MILITARY FLEET; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner begins maiden flight; 18/05/2018 – China halts U.S. sorghum dumping probe amid signs of trade thaw; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Grows Order Book With New Sales; 19/04/2018 – Base2 Solutions Receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award for Fifth Year in a Row; 14/03/2018 – President Donald Trump said Boeing’s F-18 is “his favorite plane” and called it “a work of art.”; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 42,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.11M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $42.3. About 27.03 million shares traded or 3.62% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Asset Mgmt Hldg (Hk) Limited accumulated 12,575 shares. Prudential Plc reported 0.03% stake. Bridgecreek Invest Llc owns 6,500 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Huntington Bankshares reported 1,271 shares. D E Shaw & owns 3.98M shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. 2.29 million are held by Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership. J Goldman & Com LP owns 35,000 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Westpac Corp reported 537,376 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Kentucky Retirement owns 51,538 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moody Bankshares Trust Division has 104,654 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 384,692 shares. Icm Asset Mgmt Incorporated Wa reported 135,162 shares or 3.87% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Inc invested in 6.14 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Reilly Fin Ltd Co stated it has 2,930 shares.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 210,533 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $45.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 132,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Company.

