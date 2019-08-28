As Micron Technology (MU) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Upped Its Position; Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Trimmed Its Royal Gold (RGLD) Position by $1.08 Million

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.01. About 262,621 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 18719.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 93,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 94,098 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 7.34 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Utils Corp (NYSE:CPK) by 7,585 shares to 70,313 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 8,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,414 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.