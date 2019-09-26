As Micron Technology (MU) Share Price Rose, Managed Asset Portfolios Has Raised by $353,134 Its Stake; As Microchip Technology Incorpora (MCHP) Shares Declined, Holder Fenimore Asset Management Raised Holding

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 9,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 382,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.77M, up from 373,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 24.06 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorpora (MCHP) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 57,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 773,587 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.07M, up from 716,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Incorpora for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $93.01. About 1.69M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closi; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – REGARDING PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, ON MAY 7TH, 2018, RECEIVED JAPAN ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $2.0B NOTE OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIV OF 36.35C/SHR; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $250 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees $300M Synergies in Third Year After Close; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In U.S. For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.40, EST. $1.35

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Snow Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 30,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Clough Prns Limited Partnership has invested 1.24% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 15,575 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com owns 662,724 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc holds 38,321 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc stated it has 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T Securities Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 35,042 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc reported 157,833 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 31,950 shares. Manchester Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 1,902 shares. Vanguard invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp has 0.03% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.82M shares. Eidelman Virant owns 63,101 shares. Rothschild Inv Il stated it has 6,060 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Trust invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn invested in 33 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset has invested 1.32% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 26,177 are held by Shelton. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank reported 140,297 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 0.82% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Moreover, Peoples Financial Corp has 1.13% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia reported 0.02% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Investment Ser Ltd Com has invested 0.14% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Moreover, Next Fincl Gp has 0.02% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Nomura owns 0% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 35 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 2,049 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 209,352 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Ltd reported 0.07% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Moreover, Nomura Asset Management Company has 0.08% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Cibc Ww holds 0.05% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 69,199 shares.

