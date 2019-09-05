As Micron Technology (MU) Share Price Rose, Jackson Wealth Management Raised Stake; As Bunge Limited (BG) Stock Rose, Whitebox Advisors Increased Its Position by $1.92 Million

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 36,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 639,133 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.92 million, up from 602,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 349,820 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 24/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 24; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 16/05/2018 – Bunge cuts biodiesel output in German refinery; 26/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 26; 06/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 6; 09/05/2018 – S&P Affirms Bunge ‘BBB’ Rating; 05/03/2018 – Investor Continental Grain Is Set to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 03/05/2018 – US soyabean sales to China halted by Trump trade rhetoric, says Bunge chief; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.25B market cap company. The stock increased 4.06% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $48.71. About 22.74 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MU, MA, URI – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Micron (MU) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A ‘Better-Than-Feared’ Micron Technology – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34M and $409.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,308 shares to 70,419 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 20,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 511,597 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited Co reported 125,000 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has 59,100 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Llc accumulated 27,105 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cibc World Mkts Corporation has invested 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.16% or 2.00 million shares. Icm Asset Mgmt Wa invested in 4.36% or 137,312 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Majedie Asset Management Limited has 0.14% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 225,471 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated holds 0.06% or 1.62 million shares in its portfolio. The New York-based 683 Cap Lc has invested 1.35% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Fagan Associate Incorporated reported 28,565 shares stake. One Trading Limited Partnership has 5,385 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based R G Niederhoffer Inc has invested 3.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 25,951 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $20.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH) by 68,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 329,306 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bunge (BG) Pullback On Currency Concerns Is Overdone – Credit Suisse – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.93 million activity. 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $1.05M. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00M. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million worth of stock or 19,750 shares.