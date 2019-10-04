As Micron Technology (MU) Share Price Rose, Holder Eulav Asset Management Boosted Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Maryland Capital Management Has Trimmed Position as Shares Declined

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 194 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,234 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.53M, down from 18,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $11.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1724.42. About 3.62M shares traded or 7.18% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon beefs up lobby team amid Trump attacks; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Trump Tweet, Buoys Postal Service; 15/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon exec says company has no plans to launch a streaming TV service #paytv18 – ! $AMZN; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 24/04/2018 – DOMO EXTENDS PACT WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu; 26/03/2018 – Infor Announces Coleman A.l. for Healthcare; 22/05/2018 – WOODRADIO: #BREAKING: State of Michigan grant greenlights new $150 million fulfilment center for Amazon in Gaines Township; 18/04/2018 – Amazon, Best Buy forge `smart TV’ pact; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 115,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.97B market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 22.51M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $22.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 15,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,730 shares, and cut its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fagan holds 0.44% or 28,345 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Lc invested in 0.06% or 20,241 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.33% or 9.74 million shares. Rampart Lc holds 0.12% or 27,070 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co owns 105,000 shares. Voya Investment Limited has invested 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Retirement Of Alabama reported 516,171 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Company holds 11,769 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,700 shares. Amica Retiree Medical invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Adell Harriman And Carpenter reported 128,493 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Next Financial holds 0.02% or 5,623 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 26.92 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 0.05% or 12,269 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.14% or 14.74M shares.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $843.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Co Reit (NYSE:CCI) by 2,958 shares to 10,653 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 1,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Information Technolog (VGT).