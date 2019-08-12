As Micron Technology (MU) Share Price Rose, Bowling Portfolio Management Decreased Position; As Cme Group (CME) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Axa Has Lowered Its Stake

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 81.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 31,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 7,194 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297,000, down from 38,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $42.13. About 23.26M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82

Axa decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 16,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 191,335 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49M, down from 208,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $212.25. About 889,152 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP STATEMENT ON POTENTIAL OFFER FOR NEX GROUP; 22/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 21; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,109.0 MLN VS $929.3 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Illinois Cannabis Education Expo 1st to Include Patient Education & Professional CME/CEU Platforms!; 07/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 81 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE VS 85 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 26/04/2018 – CME Group profit surges 50 pct; 20/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 19; 28/03/2018 – CME Group on target to snap up Nex

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 208,543 shares to 574,920 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 4,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5,346 shares to 38,603 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66M for 25.69 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

