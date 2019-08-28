As Micron Technology (MU) Share Price Rose, Alyeska Investment Group LP Cut Its Holding by $4.35 Million; As Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Shares Declined, Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lifted Stake

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 106,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 479,067 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.80 million, down from 585,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $42.44. About 19.15 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 421.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 11,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 14,214 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, up from 2,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $178.25. About 940,100 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 30/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatmen; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals: White Will Begin Her Role With Vertex on May 21; 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL P; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel to review Vertex pricing in first test of new law; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX CITES INDA FOR SICKLE CELL DISEASE TREATMENT; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q SYMDEKO REV. $34M, EST. $32.5M; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – UNDER TERMS OF DEAL, Q-STATE WILL ALSO RECEIVE ROYALTIES ON DRUG SALES; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FULL-YEAR 2018 TOTAL CF PRODUCT REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $2.65 BLN TO $2.80 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Inc has invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited invested in 200,983 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 41,461 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 1.93M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership holds 698,985 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc accumulated 77,660 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Lmr Prtnrs Llp has 0.07% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 32,975 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs holds 0.04% or 5,210 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Lp reported 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sector Pension Investment Board reported 136,096 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Alabama-based Leavell Inv Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 49,605 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.46% or 1.64M shares.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “As the Rally Fades, MU Stock Is Finally a Short – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) Earnings & Sales Projected to Tumble Amid Semiconductor Market Decline – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MU, MA, URI – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Apple, Micron stocks jump after tariff delay – MarketWatch” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 31, 2019 : GE, NOK, AMD, BHP, AAPL, AMRN, EIX, QQQ, SPOT, MU, ENPH, ITUB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 96,082 shares to 454,082 shares, valued at $30.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 131,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66 million for 25.88 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TNDM, VRTX, LLY – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VRTX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:VRTX) 45% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: TechnipFMC PLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Constellation Brands – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Company has 24.43 million shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Barometer Capital Management reported 0.11% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 411 shares. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 8.83 million shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 40,382 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 2,607 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund reported 5,083 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.38% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Pa has invested 0.02% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Spectrum Management Grp owns 560 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. California-based Capital Financial Advisers Lc has invested 0.03% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 207,500 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Highland Management Limited Partnership invested in 6,000 shares. Blair William & Company Il invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 9,889 shares to 56,742 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Sys Technology Inc by 12,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,377 shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI).