As Micron Technology (MU) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.05 Million; American Express Co (AXP) Holder Usca Ria Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 4,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,899 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 7,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $126. About 4.71 million shares traded or 50.30% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.09B market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.19. About 44.30M shares traded or 54.00% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,403 shares to 11,147 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 193,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $147.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 87,500 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $7.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).