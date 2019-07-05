As Micron Technology (MU) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Raised Holding; Mcclain Value Management Cut Triumph Group New (TGI) Stake by $776,017

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 520.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 298,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 13.36M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (TGI) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 40,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,020 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 179,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 165,351 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has declined 4.36% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – ON MARCH 28, SOLD TRIUMPH STRUCTURES – LONG ISLAND LLC TO AERO STRUCTURES LONG ISLAND INC; 30/05/2018 – TGI Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Welcomes New Member to the Advisory Board; 10/04/2018 – Triumph’s Support Accessory Services Business Based out of Grand Prairie, Texas, Will Service LRUs for the V2500, PW2000 and PW4000 Engine Models Through 2019; 20/04/2018 – TGI (Targeted Granzyme B Immunotherapy) Poster Presented at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 26/03/2018 – Data Boss Sub of TGI Solar Group Capital Structure Update; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Pdt Support Announces LTA Extension With Pratt & Whitney; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH CEO DANIEL CROWLEY COMMENTS DURING EARNINGS WEBCAST; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST

Analysts await Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 47.06% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.34 per share. TGI’s profit will be $26.65M for 11.47 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Triumph Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.