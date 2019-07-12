As Micron Technology (MU) Share Price Declined, Managed Asset Portfolios Upped Position by $1.10 Million; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Shareholder Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Raised Its Stake by $409,000

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) by 48.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,077 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 2,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $9.61 during the last trading session, reaching $291.82. About 1.41 million shares traded or 51.88% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts to Pass on Savings to Eligible Patients From Participating Comml Health Plans; 22/04/2018 – DJ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGN); 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis; 01/05/2018 – Saddled with sluggish sales, Regeneron and Sanofi slash the cost of cholesterol-lowering drug; 16/05/2018 – POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL OF DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) IN ADOLESCENTS WITH INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS; 16/05/2018 – REGN: TRIAL IN ADOLESCENTS W INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED DERMATITIS; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 26,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 373,362 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.43 million, up from 346,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 29.95M shares traded or 8.86% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.70M shares to 1,137 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 83,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30 were reported by Endurance Wealth Management. Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 50 shares. Whittier Trust Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 23 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 25,500 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 64,559 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp has invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,170 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0.11% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Moreover, Proshare Ltd Liability Company has 0.25% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 103,084 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Lp owns 3,866 shares. Fagan has invested 0.97% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Cap Guardian Tru has 0% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 21 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated has 710 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Huntington National Bank & Trust stated it has 2,729 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.05% or 491 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.