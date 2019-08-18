As Micron Technology (MU) Market Value Rose, Wedbush Securities Lifted by $304,425 Its Holding; Financial Counselors Increases Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO)

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 7,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 27,326 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 19,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 18.16M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 10,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 244,462 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46 million, up from 233,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 14.29 million shares traded or 14.74% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent Inc has invested 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Linscomb And Williams stated it has 33,388 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 985,278 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Baxter Bros holds 0.84% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 76,439 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.08% or 80,533 shares. 5,835 were reported by Milestone Grp Inc Inc. Regent Inv Management Limited Liability invested in 39,663 shares or 0.62% of the stock. British Columbia Invest Management Corp stated it has 1.29M shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 390,706 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited reported 248,131 shares. 418,617 are owned by Park Natl Oh. Personal Advisors reported 0.43% stake. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ashford Capital stated it has 0.15% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Eagle Asset Mngmt has 0.65% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 2.61 million shares.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 3,064 shares to 123,711 shares, valued at $19.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 27,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,544 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 44,420 shares to 19,721 shares, valued at $547,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 3,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,089 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).