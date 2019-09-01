As Micron Technology (MU) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Quantitative Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $16.04 Million; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Valuation Declined, Farmers Trust Co Lowered Its Stake

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 89.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 391,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 45,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, down from 436,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 15.03M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 57.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 9,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 7,225 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $639,000, down from 17,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 9.04M shares traded or 47.70% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 1Kraft Heinz Co by 14,986 shares to 76,507 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.17% or 36,925 shares in its portfolio. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp accumulated 51,771 shares. Cambiar Investors Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Savant Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,379 shares. Capital Planning Advisors Lc has invested 0.26% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,487 shares. Old Republic Intl has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.45% stake. Moreover, Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has 0.68% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 6,703 shares. Financial Bank owns 0.16% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 15,770 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.27% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Chickasaw Limited Company reported 0.08% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 0.07% or 222,483 shares. Btc Management Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,097 shares. Cortland Assoc Mo reported 0.27% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.18B for 13.16 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bernstein recommends Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Netflix, Slack And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sum Up The Pieces: FXL Could Be Worth $75 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s What to Expect from Micron (MU) Stock in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micron: Spot Prices Up, More Important Contract Down – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Low-Risk Way to Trade Micron Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Micron Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MU) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67M for 27.60 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X) by 91,200 shares to 158,900 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers International Inc (NYSE:WTW) by 186,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN).