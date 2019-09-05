As Micron Technology (MU) Market Value Rose, Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Boosted Holding by $10.25 Million; Conagra Brands (CAG) Shareholder Toronto Dominion Bank Boosted Its Position by $12.41 Million as Shares Declined

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 155.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 459,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 754,469 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93 million, up from 294,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.82. About 1.50 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Tax Law Changes Brought One-Time Estimated Income Tax Benefit of $236.7M in 3; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Reports Net Sales And EPS Growth In Third Quarter; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra; 11/04/2018 – USDA: Conagra Brands Inc. Recalls Salisbury Steak Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Lamb Weston Ba2 CFR; revises outlook to positive; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS COMMENTS ON FTC POSITION ON WESSON PROPOSED SALE; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 520.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 298,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.86% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $48.62. About 24.08M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 95,775 shares to 492,189 shares, valued at $37.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 86,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 471,121 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schafer Cullen Inc has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Whitnell invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 38,397 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Tru Com owns 90 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh has 81,867 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0% or 11,388 shares. Moreover, Burns J W Communications Inc Ny has 0.07% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 10,626 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs stated it has 13,451 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gam Holdg Ag has 0.08% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Korea Invest has invested 0.27% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Polaris Greystone Group Lc holds 58,826 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 299,355 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Webster Commercial Bank N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,050 shares. 1.73 million were reported by Balyasny Asset Management Lc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. The insider GREGOR JOIE A bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865. The insider OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,780 are owned by Sunbelt. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Ltd Co holds 2,344 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Llc invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 781,054 shares. Swiss Bank holds 3.79M shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Company reported 49,921 shares. Hudock Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 6 shares stake. Iridian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Ct holds 6,836 shares. Riverpark Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,973 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.15% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.87 million shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 1.83 million shares. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital has invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Glenview Bancorp Dept owns 24,900 shares. Clearline Capital Lp reported 24,405 shares.