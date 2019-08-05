As Micron Technology (MU) Market Value Rose, Dalal Street Has Upped by $47.25 Million Its Position; Jacobs Levy Equity Management Holding in A10 Networks (ATEN) Has Upped by $1.10 Million as Stock Value Rose

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 31.95 million shares traded or 6.31% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) by 34.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 156,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.37% . The institutional investor held 604,588 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 448,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in A10 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.22. About 774,142 shares traded or 61.08% up from the average. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 10.82% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 20/05/2018 – 24 HOUR SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE ALERT: A10 Networks, Inc. – ATEN; 16/04/2018 – A10 Networks’ Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS) and Thunder SSLi Named as Winners of 2018 Cyber Defense Magazine’s InfoSec; 03/05/2018 – Schroders Deepens Private Debt Capabilities Through Investment in Commercial Real Estate Lending Firm A10 Capital; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by A10 Networks, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rating Of One Class Of Notes Issued By A10 Taf 2016-1; 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks Announces Settlement Agreement With VIEX Capital Advisors; 04/05/2018 – A10 Capital Receives Growth Capital from Gemspring Capital and Schroders; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by A10; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a; 16/04/2018 – A10 Networks’ Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS) and Thunder SSLi Named as Winners of 2018 Cyber Defense Magazine’s lnfoSec Awards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Fund holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 22,288 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa holds 61,000 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Twin Mngmt Inc owns 138,375 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Saturna Corporation reported 0.03% stake. 2.29 million are owned by Viking Glob Investors L P. Kames Plc invested 0.26% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Kessler Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 40,677 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Regions Corp owns 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1,807 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 0.19% or 392,300 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Service Inc invested in 10,817 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.16% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 2.00M shares. Syntal Prns Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.3% or 16,000 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 62,040 shares.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG) by 19,888 shares to 18,380 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in H & E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES) by 14,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,061 shares, and cut its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM).

