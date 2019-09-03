As Micron Technology (MU) Market Value Rose, Dalal Street Has Boosted Position by $47.25 Million; S Squared Technology Has Decreased Its Techtarget (TTGT) Position by $320,000 as Market Value Rose

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23M, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $44.59. About 11.10M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Techtarget (TTGT) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.41% . The hedge fund held 133,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 153,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Techtarget for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $637.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 161,141 shares traded. TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has declined 21.33% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TTGT News: 12/04/2018 – Google Named Official Cloud Sponsor of Actifio’s Data Driven 2018 Conference; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.7% Position in TechTarget; 15/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC TTGT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $122 MLN TO $124 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TechTarget Wins 31 National and Regional Online Editorial Awards from American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE); 06/03/2018 TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 03/05/2018 – TechTarget Revolutionizes Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and Sales Productivity with Latest Release of Priority Engine Purchase; 03/05/2018 – TechTarget Revolutionizes Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and Sales Productivity with Latest Release of Priority Engine Purchase Intent Platform; 16/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 18/04/2018 – TechTarget Launches SearchEnterpriseAI.com to Help Leading Data Science and Analytics Teams Stay Ahead of the Rapidly-Exploding

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TTGT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 18.72 million shares or 0.88% less from 18.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 617 shares. Portolan Cap Limited Liability Company has 835,511 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 19,100 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc invested in 59,773 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0% or 12,024 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 16,864 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc holds 41,437 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 0.01% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 8,568 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon accumulated 290,373 shares. Charles Schwab Invest owns 47,110 shares. 7,051 are held by Mason Street Advsr Llc.

More notable recent TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT) CEO Michael Cotoia on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "TechTarget (TTGT) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "The TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Share Price Is Up 200% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance" on August 21, 2019.

Analysts await TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TTGT’s profit will be $4.43M for 36.03 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by TechTarget, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FLWS, FSLR, MU – Nasdaq" on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Micron Technology to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results on September 26, 2019 – Nasdaq" published on August 22, 2019