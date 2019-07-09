As Micron Technology (MU) Market Value Declined, Holder Clearline Capital LP Trimmed Its Stake; As Celgene (CELG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Edgewood Management Has Lowered Its Position by $766,382

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 118,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 142,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.99. About 18.58M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 8,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, down from 66,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $93.96. About 1.89M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plain; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 15/05/2018 – Nohla Therapeutics Announces Closing of $45 Million Series B Financing; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 16/05/2018 – JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS TO PRESENT DATA FROM ONGOING ICONIC TRIAL OF JTX-2011 AT THE 2018 AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY ANNUAL MEETING; 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Large Cap Growth Adds Monster Beverage, Exits Celgene; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Hans Bishop Elected to Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 862,594 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. R G Niederhoffer Cap Incorporated invested in 14,900 shares or 12.8% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.21% or 55,975 shares in its portfolio. Davenport And Limited Co owns 0.1% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 85,455 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1,114 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2.08M shares. Boltwood Capital Management holds 0.21% or 3,475 shares. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.57% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Cap Lp has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Lc reported 17,349 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Com reported 0.02% stake. Of Virginia Limited Liability holds 0.26% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 11,638 shares. Smith And Howard Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 44,845 are held by Ashfield Capital Ltd Liability. Edge Wealth Management Limited Co reported 756 shares.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Intuit Inc. (INTU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ProShares ProShares UltraPro QQQ Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Here are the stock marketâ€™s winners and losers in the first half of 2019 – MarketWatch” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers to Acquire Leading Biotech Celgene for $74B – Nasdaq” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene (CELG) Stock Moves -0.28%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 9.59 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 56,166 shares to 6.43M shares, valued at $1.35 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 48,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0.07% or 1.39 million shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 180,364 were reported by Prudential Pcl. Quantbot Techs LP reported 0.16% stake. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.84% or 19.42M shares. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il holds 6,060 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Limited invested in 4,945 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cullinan Assoc Inc reported 5,500 shares. 638,734 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc. Adell Harriman And Carpenter has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Frontier Investment Mngmt Company reported 0.09% stake. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 3,129 shares. Avalon Global Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 236,260 shares or 5.21% of its portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 20,300 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).