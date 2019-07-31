As Micron Technology (MU) Market Value Declined, Hodges Capital Management Trimmed Position; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Holding in Landstar Sys (LSTR) Boosted by $4.97 Million

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 66,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 260,963 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79M, down from 327,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.46. About 21.30M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 45,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 513,655 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.19M, up from 468,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 221,972 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has declined 3.18% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,990 shares to 18,563 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 7,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.55M for 28.94 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In Del (NYSE:BFAM) by 17,175 shares to 74,525 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cision Ltd by 74,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.19M shares, and cut its stake in Nvent Electric Plc.

