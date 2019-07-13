As Micron Technology (MU) Market Value Declined, Delta Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.72 Million; Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Value Declined While Altimeter Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $27.71 Million

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 218,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.76M, down from 3.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $173.64. About 1.42M shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 29,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 33.26 million shares traded or 20.08% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The South Carolina-based South State Corporation has invested 0.6% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Kensico Capital invested 4.89% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Meeder Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 557 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 11,173 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc owns 967,818 shares. Strs Ohio owns 2,434 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability accumulated 10,961 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 285,138 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa accumulated 0.06% or 55,711 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Manchester Capital Management Ltd reported 568 shares. Stevens Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 16,806 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 17,093 shares. Td Asset Management owns 149,611 shares. Meridian Counsel has invested 0.17% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.86M shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $341.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elastic Nv by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.