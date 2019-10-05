As Micron Technology (MU) Market Valuation Rose, Ws Management Lllp Upped Holding by $42.40 Million; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Price Rose While Neumann Capital Management Has Lowered by $390,100 Its Stake

Neumann Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumann Capital Management Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 28,872 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, down from 37,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumann Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 15.55M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Silgan at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Should Resign, Says California Treasurer John Chiang (Video); 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Fed Initially Disclosed Asset Cap Could Be Lifted by Sept. 30, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Says On Track to Achieve Goal of $4B/Expense Cuts by 2019-End; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – NONINTEREST EXPENSE DOLLAR TARGET RANGE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announced Settlement with Wells Fargo Bank; 22/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo warns of income hit from lower fees; 19/04/2018 – New York State Common Retirement Fund Will Vote Against 6 of Wells Fargo’s 12 Directors, Including CEO Timothy Sloan

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 371.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.63M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 22.04M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.34 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 15,533 shares to 179,039 shares, valued at $14.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 24,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,117 shares, and cut its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC).