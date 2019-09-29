As Micron Technology (MU) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Managed Asset Portfolios Upped Holding; Sasco Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Hanesbrands Ind (HBI)

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 9,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 382,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.77M, up from 373,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.09% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 73.92M shares traded or 184.26% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %)

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Ind (HBI) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 23,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 2.08M shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.74M, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 3.52M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. Shares for $147,350 were bought by Evans Gerald.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold HBI shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 309.63 million shares or 1.97% less from 315.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Sys Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 168,576 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Moreover, Bb&T Securities Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 231,845 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Inc holds 127,266 shares. Snow Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Freestone Cap Hldg Limited Liability Company reported 195,607 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 30,482 shares. Amica Retiree Med reported 7,296 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company, a Kansas-based fund reported 13,812 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc reported 0% stake. Csat Advisory Lp holds 53,739 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 115,094 shares. 17,924 were accumulated by Ftb Advsr. Mutual Of America Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 48,314 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cwm Llc has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) by 67,576 shares to 715,302 shares, valued at $28.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 16,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 695,607 shares, and cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of The West holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 16,824 shares. Citigroup reported 2.62 million shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 988 shares. Amarillo Fincl Bank accumulated 0.15% or 9,420 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 28,514 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 0.19% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.54% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.05% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication accumulated 48,858 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clean Yield Grp reported 0.01% stake. Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Invests has invested 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Tci Wealth Inc invested in 0% or 119 shares. Osterweis Capital Mgmt Inc reported 307,202 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested 0.17% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Optimum Advsrs holds 0.03% or 2,707 shares in its portfolio.