As Micron Technology (MU) Market Valuation Rose, Putnam Investments Has Increased Its Stake; Permanens Capital LP Has Lifted Its Stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by $720,000

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 50,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 469,830 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.42 million, up from 418,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 15.63 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $980,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 1.65 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq" on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance" published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Julian Robertson Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance" on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: "Apple, Micron stocks jump after tariff delay – MarketWatch" published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MU, MA, URI – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 12,777 shares to 40,423 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cars.Com Inc by 23,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,964 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

