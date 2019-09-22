As Micron Technology (MU) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Redwood Capital Management Cut Holding by $7.60 Million; D L Carlson Investment Group Stake in Chevron (CVX) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 3,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 24,590 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, down from 28,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.52M shares traded or 92.40% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video)

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 675,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.05 million, down from 875,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 23.46 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %)

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 29.98 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $324.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mongodb Inc. by 16,637 shares to 52,554 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.44 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

