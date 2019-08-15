As Micron Technology (MU) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Quantitative Investment Management Cut Its Stake by $16.04 Million; As Landstar Sys (LSTR) Stock Price Rose, London Co Of Virginia Has Trimmed Holding

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 89.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 391,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 45,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, down from 436,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 9.25 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 32,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 429,424 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.98M, down from 461,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $104.98. About 122,879 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Lc accumulated 368 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management accumulated 70 shares or 0% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 6,348 shares. Principal Gru accumulated 1.62M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Alexandria Ltd reported 0.52% stake. Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 0.07% or 228,696 shares in its portfolio. 5.17M were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Management. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.16% or 3.05M shares. Ws Mngmt Lllp accumulated 1.98M shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corp accumulated 53,480 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.18% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Gideon Cap Advisors, a New York-based fund reported 79,942 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Columbus Hill Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 50,000 shares.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 9,767 shares to 42,067 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Index Fund (EEM) by 312,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Asml Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.71 million for 25.52 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 274,618 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $158.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 39,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc.

