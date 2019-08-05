As Micron Technology (MU) Market Valuation Rose, Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Raised Position; Wallington Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Amgen (AMGN) by $6.49 Million as Share Value Rose

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 520.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 298,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31 million, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 31.95M shares traded or 6.31% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.22. About 2.97M shares traded or 6.94% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Lc stated it has 9.65M shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd Company invested in 0.36% or 284,371 shares. Brookstone Management holds 0.03% or 2,450 shares in its portfolio. Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 670,178 were reported by Hsbc Public Limited Company. Oak Oh stated it has 219,121 shares. Telos Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 16,642 shares. 25,082 are owned by Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation. Crestwood Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 3,516 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Prns Limited Liability holds 28,546 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 4,823 shares stake. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 2,000 shares. Twin Tree LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated has invested 0.79% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 5,140 shares to 206,380 shares, valued at $15.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) by 4,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).