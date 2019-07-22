As Micron Technology Com Com (MU) Market Value Declined, Groesbeck Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Verity & Verity Has Decreased Position by $1.73 Million

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 36,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,885 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50 million, down from 150,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 21.85 million shares traded or 18.38% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk Management Changes Follow Recent Fed Enforcement Action; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voyager Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Information on Business Customers’ Documents; 24/04/2018 – KPMG avoids shareholder revolt over Wells Fargo audit role; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Noninterest Income $12.24B; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ACQUISITION OF WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway is Wells Fargo’s biggest shareholder, with a stake that dates back to the late 1980s

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (MU) by 25.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 35,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $45.52. About 39.33M shares traded or 38.74% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc Com Com (NYSE:ENB) by 8,714 shares to 25,124 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (NYSE:MMP) by 6,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 215,977 were accumulated by Norinchukin Bancorporation The. Viking Investors Limited Partnership stated it has 2.29M shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Delta Cap Management holds 1.89% or 70,920 shares. 450 are held by Clean Yield. Arvest Bancorporation Division holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 413,186 shares. Moreover, Tower Ltd (Trc) has 0.05% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 20,300 shares. Cetera Ltd reported 28,368 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 22,130 shares. Gsa Llp reported 0.13% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 27,882 are owned by Dalton Invests Ltd. Pictet North America Sa owns 34,872 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advisors owns 21,424 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors reported 537,832 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Rothschild Inv Il accumulated 6,060 shares. Td Asset Management Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 371,112 shares.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,085 shares to 75,304 shares, valued at $10.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Inv Mangement invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.79% or 9.95M shares. Parsons Ri invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 1.65% or 1.61M shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fincl Advisory Group invested in 0.07% or 5,322 shares. Pggm Investments holds 0.03% or 130,000 shares. Narwhal Cap has invested 1.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Aull Monroe Investment Management invested in 14,061 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Hikari Tsushin Incorporated invested in 800,310 shares. Amg Natl Tru Natl Bank invested 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sprucegrove Invest Mngmt invested in 1.74% or 539,460 shares. Moody Bancorporation Division holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 306,728 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability accumulated 1,917 shares. Altavista Wealth Incorporated invested 0.3% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

