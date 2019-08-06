As Microchiptechnology (MCHP) Stock Price Declined, M Kraus & Company Has Boosted Its Stake by $488,310; Lennar (LEN) Valuation Declined While Lodge Hill Capital Has Raised Position by $2.52 Million

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 3.18 million shares traded or 20.81% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN TAIWAN,; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Completion of Microsemi Acquisition; 28/03/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – INTENDS TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS, CASH, BORROWINGS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION, OTHER AMOUNTS PAYABLE FOR MICROSEMI DEAL; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON REPORTS OF MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL – “CANNOT CONFIRM TODAY’S REPORT IN THE PRESS THAT CHINA’S MOFCOM HAS CLEARED” DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Incorporated Prices $2.0 Billion Note Offering; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q EPS 58c; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In China, Japan, The Philippines, Germany And Austria For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 51,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 196,869 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66 million, up from 145,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 3.23 million shares traded or 6.64% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $751,106 activity. LITTLE MITCHELL R also sold $326,860 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Management accumulated 6,105 shares. Associated Banc owns 71,447 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Vigilant Llc owns 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 1,050 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 68,272 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd reported 3,953 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na invested in 0.02% or 59,218 shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank And Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 3,300 shares. 6,131 are owned by Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability. Moreover, Swiss Bancorporation has 0.07% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 789,009 shares. Bright Rock Capital Ltd Co invested in 19,800 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Pennsylvania Tru Co has invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 95,078 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Serv Grp. De Burlo Gru Inc invested in 112,100 shares or 1.88% of the stock. Nbt Natl Bank N A Ny owns 24,315 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) reported 324 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Company invested 0.27% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 4,091 are held by United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.04% or 15,100 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). First Manhattan reported 1.09 million shares. Inv Management Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.31% stake. Bamco Ny reported 0.04% stake. Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). British Columbia Inv Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Lazard Asset Ltd accumulated 11,666 shares. Tcw Grp Inc Inc reported 2.38M shares. Avalon Global Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 2.88% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 13,854 shares stake.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 9,500 shares to 105,654 shares, valued at $29.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Topbuild Corp by 108,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,561 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).