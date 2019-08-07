As Microchiptechnology (MCHP) Share Price Declined, Shareholder M Kraus & Company Has Increased Its Position; As Visa (V) Stock Value Rose, Two Creeks Capital Management LP Boosted Stake

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1211.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.71 million, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $171.39. About 924,290 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $86.92. About 523,097 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN LATE MAY/EARLY JUNE; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – EXPECTED THAT WITH SUCH NET PROCEEDS TO BE RELEASED TO FINANCE CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI CORPORATION; 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – MICROSEMI DEAL CLOSE REMAINS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN OTHER CLOSING CONDITIONS, INCLUDING APPROVAL BY TAIWAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Incorporated Prices $2.0 Billion Note Offering; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER; 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closi

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (NYSE:PXD) by 194,000 shares to 102,100 shares, valued at $15.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,000 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FANG).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. $424,246 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) was sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W on Friday, February 15.

