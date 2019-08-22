As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Valuation Declined, Strs Ohio Boosted Its Holding; As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Value Rose, Holder Nbw Capital Upped Stake

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 41,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 526,206 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53M, up from 484,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 8.15 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Canadian government to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/24/2018 06:02 AM; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 10/04/2018 – ALBERTA GOVT CONSIDERING BUYING KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA TO FILE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE CASE THIS MONTH; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: Working Toward Financial Deal With Kinder Morgan By May 31; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Another Operator if Kinder Morgan Withdraws From Project; 16/05/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) by 131.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 3,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 6,762 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $560,000, up from 2,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $89.66. About 928,151 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – INTENDS TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS, CASH, BORROWINGS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION, OTHER AMOUNTS PAYABLE FOR MICROSEMI DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Closes $68.78/Share Buy Of Microsemi; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 CFR TO MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY; NEW SENIOR SEC; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Cash Flow From Operations $359.6M; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR A $3.0 BLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS INTENTION TO OFFER SR SECURED

