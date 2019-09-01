As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock Value Declined, Holder Wisconsin Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Hanson Mcclain Trimmed Its Position by $10.09 Million

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 39,730 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, down from 44,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 961,017 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ANTICIPATES THAT MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Incorporated Prices $2.0 Billion Note Offering; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 18, 2018; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TO OFFER SR SECURED NOTES OF MULTIPLE TRANCHES; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 86,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 163,941 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.34M, down from 250,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 828,692 shares to 13.62 million shares, valued at $479.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 992,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,000 shares to 41,000 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).